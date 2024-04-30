Downtown Pittsfield Inc. seeking public feedback and $35,000 to secure Dunham Mall redevelopment grant

The nonprofit Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is seeking public feedback on a plan to revamp a plaza in the heart of Berkshire County’s largest community. Dunham Mall is a pedestrian walkway at the steps of city hall that connects to the North Street corridor in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is attempting to raise $35,000 by May 31st to secure a grant from MassDevelopment’s Commonwealth Places to redevelop the space. Managing Director Rebecca Brien spoke with WAMC about the group’s vision for the Dunham Mall project and responded to negative social media responses to the design options released to the public.

BRIEN: So, Commonwealth Places is a grant program that is provided through the state that allowed for activation of underused spaces in our downtown. We applied for a $50,000 grant, which we need to match funds for through crowdfunding or sponsors. Out of that, $35,000 has been set aside for Dunham Mall to activate it to be a more friendly place, a more active space and a space for everyone to enjoy.

WAMC: Now, for folks that don't know what the Dunham Mall is or where it sort of sits in the downtown Pittsfield landscape, paint us a picture. We’re there right now, we're sitting in Dunham Mall- But for those who don't know, what role does it play in the ecosystem of downtown Pittsfield?

So, Dunham Mall is the pedestrian walkway that leads from North Street directly to City Hall. It is a brick paved avenue that is lined by two buildings along with the Pittsfield Police Department and Downtown Pittsfield Inc., along with a restaurant that is right now being worked on in filling for our use for our downtown residents.

So, talk to us about this process. You've put out a call to residents of Pittsfield to weigh in on their thoughts on what could happen to the Dunham Mall- Can you give us a sense of what you're looking for from the community?

Absolutely. We actually had an in initial welcome and announcement of the project at Hot Plate Brewing Company. We asked for feedback from the community of what they'd like to see here in Dunham Mall and what they'd use. From there, we actually hired an architectural firm to give us renderings- Which sometimes can appear cold and a little sparse, as it is really used as a framework to build from on what we can do here in our downtown. Those renderings were put out on Facebook and social media, and what we're asking for is people to come back and tell us what they think of it, what they think would be best used, and it's been very clear on what are the types of things that they are looking for to add to them, to make them what our final project would end up being.

Now for those who haven't seen the renderings or the plans, can you break down verbally what this looks like from your perspective?

So, there are three options that we have put out to be the base of the project itself. The first one is called moon rooms, and these are cylinders that you're able to stand in or sit in to look up at the sky, whether it be during the day for the clouds or in the evening for stars. There's also called shadow lands, which has architectural details that actually align with the buildings on either side of Dunham Mall so that the shadows they project actually replicate the buildings. The third one is called conversational cubes, and these are structural details again of large squares that allow for seating that would then be able to add for dining as well as the restaurant that's coming on board for us to be able to have a place to sit and work or enjoy the space.

So, give us a sense of the timeline here- Where is this process right now? And how will the public input play into it, in that calendar?

So, this is a quick project. So, at this time, we are looking to raise the funding to match the dollars that are being offered by the state. The fundraising as well as feedback we need to have by the end of May, and our goal is to have this project started and completed by fall.

Now as far as taxpayer dollars, folks are always interested in what we're investing in this sort of project. Will any component of this be coming out of directly the Pittsfield budget, or is it all the state grant? Break that down for us.

So, the Commonwealth Places grant is provided by the state. We do not have any funds currently allocated from city budgets to do this, we do have some partners who have come on board, including Pittsfield Beautiful, and then in-kind donations, which would be the time and energy of people such as myself, Nick Russo, from [Pittsfield Community Design Center], our MassDevelopment fellow Julie Copoulos, as well as others, but none of this funding is coming from the Pittsfield budget.

You were talking about putting these renderings online- There was some negative feedback from folks online who maybe weren't charmed by the renderings that they saw. Can you speak to those concerns or early criticisms?

Absolutely. As we said, this, really- The renderings are a framework to start from and build. We absolutely have heard and understand that people are looking for greenery and plants to be added, we know that lighting is important as part of this project to sort of provide a warm and welcoming space, as well as family activities and family spaces that can be activated in a positive way. We also do understand with an incoming restaurant, we’ll want to be able to put a provide a place for people to sit and eat. So, we've heard all of this feedback, and absolutely, we'll be taking that into account as we move forward. There's a number of public options for people to do in person as well as the online feedback tool.

Is there a deadline for this feedback?

So, we are asking for people to provide the feedback as well as any funding that they'd like to provide to help secure the money from the state by the end of May.

Now, do you know anything about the history of Dunham Mall? It sits at the steps of city hall right next to the main thoroughfare of Pittsfield, North Street. What's the historical context for this space in the city?

So, we knew at one point in time, this actually was a street, very similar to School Street one block over, and it became a pedestrian walkway, and over the years have had many different options here, including at one point in time, a water feature. And we know that for the funds that we have available to us, even with the match grant, that something of that magnitude wouldn't be an option at this point in time, but we'd like to start the process to bring it back to life.

What do you think the ceiling is here? What do you think the potential is for the space that could be tapped into with this funding and this undertaking?

Well, we really believe that we can activate this to be a place for all of our city residents, our workers here in downtown, and visitors to come and experience. I mean, we, with the match funding, we'd have $70,000 to spend, and it really would make it so we're a welcoming a place here in our downtown.

Is there anything about this I've not thought to ask you do you want to make sure folks understand about this Dunham Mall revamp?

Again, really to make the point that this is the starting process, and that we are building from here. We definitely want it to be usable for all of our community here in the Berkshires.