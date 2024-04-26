Schenectady city council faces calls to weigh in Israel-Hamas war

The Schenectady City Council is facing calls to weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war.

Back in January, after much debate, the Albany Common Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution had been under discussion since soon after Hamas’ October 7th attack on Israel. Large public demonstrations held outside city hall put considerable pressure on councilors to take action.

Now, some residents of Schenectady are pressing their city councilors to follow suit. Schenectady school board member Jamaica Miles, a prominent local activist, told the panel "we are in a moment of history."

“College campuses across the U.S. are standing up and boycotting and protesting," said Miles. "We saw that during the Civil Rights era. We saw that, the call to end apartheid in South Africa. We are facing many challenges in this country. And there is a convergence. Just like we've seen in the past. We're fighting for women's rights again. Just like we did then. We're fighting for an end to apartheid, just in someplace else, just like we did, then we're still fighting for housing, and worker’s rights and all of these things yet again. So my question to each and every one of you, 'Which side are you on? '"

Islamic Community leader Sohaib Chekima called it "cowardly" for anyone to deny that the conflict is not a concern for local governments.

"This is a very Schenectady issue, because we as taxpayers, we are paying for the bombs that are being used to kill everyone. It was Palestinians and Israelis who are being held hostage. Our tax money is being used to blockade and siege Gaza, where we have Palestinians and Israelis sharing the same fate," said Chekima.

Democratic Council President Marion Porterfield says the call for the resolution is dividing the city. Concluding the meeting, she said while she believes city residents are against bombing, support the release of hostages and want humanitarian aid, they need to contact their local elected officials in Washington, while waiting for action by the council.

"You've asked us to sign a resolution for a ceasefire," porterfield said. "And just so you know, I did read through the resolution entirely. And a lot of it calls for humanitarian aid. Every council member was sent that was that sent that resolution. It called for humanitarian aid and many things. There are some amendments to it that I would make. But at this point in time, we're not there where the resolution has actually been presented as to go on the agenda of the council."

Porterfield is calling on the community to work together and keep dialogue going.