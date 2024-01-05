Gaza ceasefire resolution passed in Albany

The Albany Common Council passed a resolution Thursday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution had been under discussion since November, weeks after Hamas’ October 7th attack. Public demonstrations held outside city hall pressured councilors to take action, and they did Thursday night, passing a modified version of the measure with 10 votes.

14th Ward Councilor Deb Zamer voted "No."

"Because I feel this resolution is motivated by an underlying belief that Israel does not have a right to exist, and even a hatred of Israel. I cannot support it," Zamer said.

Zamer says 500 people signed a petition asking the council not to pass the resolution.