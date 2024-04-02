Syracuse great Gerry McNamara introduced as new Siena men's basketball coach

Hoping to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010, Siena College is tapping a former Syracuse great as its new men’s basketball coach. Hoping to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010, Siena College is tapping a former Syracuse great as its new men’s basketball coach.

Gerry McNamara starred in the building during March Madness en route to the Orange’s only national championship back in 2003.

On Tuesday, with his wife and children he was back in downtown Albany, introduced at MVP Arena as the new men’s basketball coach at Siena College.

McNamara, who has been a longtime assistant at Syracuse, is the Saints’ fifth head coach since their last trip to the dance. Coaching the private college in Loudonville will be his first head coaching job.

“Anyone that knows me knows why I’m here. I’m here to win,” he said. “Simple. That’s who I am. I’m here to win. It’s all I’ve ever tried to do as a coach, a player, every day I walk in the gym it’s with the intent to work to win.”

McNamara replaces Siena grad Carm Maciariello, who was fired after five seasons. The Saints finished 4-28 this year.

Siena athletic director John D’Argenio says McNamara was hired after a national search and is the right choice to turn the program around. Terms of the deal were not released.

“Siena and its fanbase in this area deserves more banners. The team deserves more banners, everybody here deserves more banners, and we think we found the person to help us do that,” he said.

Chuck Seifert is Siena’s president.

“Siena’s basketball plays a major role in unifying Siena’s sprit among the community and the larger area, and helping promote the story of new generations of Saints,” he said. “As we embark on this journey together with Gerry’s guidance, we’re not only pursuing wins and titles — we are pursuing wins and titles, but not just wins and titles.”

McNamara, who is 40, said he attended the sold out game at MVP Arena the night before, as Iowa and LSU battled for a slot in the women’s Final Four.

“What an environment. And I remember how it felt to play in it. I remember playing here. This place was rocking. That’s what I want,” he said.

The season starts in November.