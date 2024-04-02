© 2024
Northeast Report

Syracuse great Gerry McNamara introduced as new Siena men's basketball coach

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:58 PM EDT
Adrian Kraus/AP
FILE - Syracuse assistant coach Gerry McNamara gives remarks at his jersey retirement ceremony after an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Gerry McNamara has signed a deal to take over as coach at Siena, deciding to leave Syracuse after two decades as a standout player, assistant and eventually ascending to associate head coach for the Orange. McNamara's signing was announced by Siena on Friday, March 29, 2024, and makes him a collegiate head coach for the first time. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Hoping to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010, Siena College is tapping a former Syracuse great as its new men's basketball coach. 

Gerry McNamara starred in the building during March Madness en route to the Orange’s only national championship back in 2003.

On Tuesday, with his wife and children he was back in downtown Albany, introduced at MVP Arena as the new men’s basketball coach at Siena College.

McNamara, who has been a longtime assistant at Syracuse, is the Saints’ fifth head coach since their last trip to the dance. Coaching the private college in Loudonville will be his first head coaching job.

“Anyone that knows me knows why I’m here. I’m here to win,” he said. “Simple. That’s who I am. I’m here to win. It’s all I’ve ever tried to do as a coach, a player, every day I walk in the gym it’s with the intent to work to win.” 

McNamara replaces Siena grad Carm Maciariello, who was fired after five seasons. The Saints finished 4-28 this year.

Siena athletic director John D’Argenio says McNamara was hired after a national search and is the right choice to turn the program around. Terms of the deal were not released.

“Siena and its fanbase in this area deserves more banners. The team deserves more banners, everybody here deserves more banners, and we think we found the person to help us do that,” he said.

Chuck Seifert is Siena’s president.

“Siena’s basketball plays a major role in unifying Siena’s sprit among the community and the larger area, and helping promote the story of new generations of Saints,” he said. “As we embark on this journey together with Gerry’s guidance, we’re not only pursuing wins and titles — we are pursuing wins and titles, but not just wins and titles.”

McNamara, who is 40, said he attended the sold out game at MVP Arena the night before, as Iowa and LSU battled for a slot in the women’s Final Four.

“What an environment. And I remember how it felt to play in it. I remember playing here. This place was rocking. That’s what I want,” he said.

The season starts in November.
News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
