Elite Eight Iowa-LSU national championship rematch set for Monday at NCAAs in Albany

The rematch everyone wanted to see is happening Monday in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

In a game with record viewership, LSU knocked off Iowa in last year’s title game, and now the two programs are on a collision course in Albany.

Top-seeded Iowa got 29 points from all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark before a sellout crowd Saturday and knocked off fifth-seeded Colorado 89-68.

Just before that, No. 3 LSU got past second-seeded UCLA 78-69.

Tigers star Angel Reese says LSU isn’t resting on its laurels even this deep into the tournament.

“So many different players can score any given night, and people don’t realize that,” she said. “We have a purpose and our purpose is to get to the championship.”

The winner of Monday’s 7 p.m. matchup gets a ticket to the Final Four.

In the other regional final, third seed Oregon State faces undefeated top seed South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 35-0 for Coach Dawn Staley after edging Indiana on Friday.

“At this point, it’s about just being able to play to the habits that you’ve created all season long, and when they haywire, you’re just trying to, in real time, make adjustments, and that’s what it’s about at this stage of the game.”

The two regional winners will cut down the nets at MVP Arena before heading to the Final Four in Cleveland next weekend.