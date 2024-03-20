Siena College fires men's basketball coach Carm Maciariello

Siena College has fired men’s basketball coach Carm Maciariello after one of the worst seasons in Saints history.

The private college in Loudonville announced the move today with two years left on his contract.

Maciariello coached Siena to a 4-28 finish this year and a 68-72 record over five seasons.

The 2001 Siena graduate got off to a good start, bringing Siena to a conference title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But he never reached the NCAA tournament, and the team struggled mightily in conference play over the past two seasons.

Siena says it’s launching a national search for its next coach.