Vermont Attorney General to seek a second term

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark announced today that she will run for a second two-year term.

The Democrat cited several accomplishments during her first term including suing Meta for harming youth via Instagram; defending the state’s gun safety legislation; and suing the FDA to assure abortions are available nationwide. Clark also worked with legislators to craft bills that address domestic violence, data privacy and sealing criminal records. She says two years is not enough time to accomplish what she set out to do.

“It feels like we are really just getting started," Clark said. "I feel really strongly about the power of this office, the importance of this office. We do really important work for this state and it’s a privilege to serve Vermont as Attorney General and I’m ready to sign up for another term.”

Clark is the first woman to serve as Vermont’s Attorney General.