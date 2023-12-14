Vermont lawsuit against Meta unsealed

The Vermont Attorney General’s lawsuit against Meta has been unsealed.

A Vermont Superior Court has granted a request by Democratic Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark to have the lawsuit filed by her office against Meta unsealed.

The suit was filed in October and alleges the social media company was aware that Instagram is harmful to youth and seeks to hold the company accountable for its part in the teen mental health crisis.

The newly released information includes allegations that Meta studied neurological and cognitive vulnerabilities in teen brains and used those vulnerabilities to addict teens to the platform, concealed findings from the public and its employees and provided misleading safety statistics.

Meta has said it’s been disappointed by the legal action against the company and is committed to providing teens with safe, positive experiences online.

