Vermont sues Monsanto over PCB contamination in schools

The Vermont Attorney General is suing Monsanto over PCB contamination in schools across the state.

Among the claims are that Monsanto “knew with substantial certainty that its PCBs were highly toxic...” when it was manufactured. The goal of Vermont’s litigation is to restore and clean up natural resources and schools affected by PCB contamination.

Vermont Attorney General Environmental and Public Protection Division Chief Justin Kolber says the lawsuit is the first of its kind in the nation.

“A handful of other states have either sued or settled with Monsanto for environmental contamination," Kolber said. "No state has yet sued on behalf of their own schools. So that’s what makes Vermont unique.”

In a lengthy statement Monsanto says the complaint is meritless and continues in part: “The PCB-containing products that are alleged to be the source of any impairment claims were produced by third party companies, not Monsanto. There is no basis in law to impose liability...” Regarding PCB’s in schools the statement says in part: “...the school districts’ inaction combined with the state’s unprecedented and scientifically unsupported PCB screening levels has cost the state and its taxpayers millions of dollars that they are now trying to recoup by shifting blame to Monsanto.”

Attorney General Charity Clark filed the suit in Vermont Superior Court on Friday.

