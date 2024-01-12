Senator Peter Welch announces bill to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program

Vermont Senator Peter Welch announced today that he and a bipartisan group of Senators are introducing the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act to make sure broadband internet can be delivered affordably and equitably.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, referred to as the ACP, provides a $30 monthly discount for internet service for qualifying households, including households with incomes at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. The current law expires in April.

Senator Welch, a Democrat, was in Burlington with advocates and broadband providers and agrees that it’s vital to renew the act. He says broadband is a necessity in all states and across all sectors.

“The Affordability Connectivity Program has been incredibly important to us here in Vermont," Welch said. "And around the nation 22-million people have benefitted by this who otherwise would not have access to broadband. That program is expiring and we’re here today to announce that I and some of my colleagues, including Republicans, are introducing an extension of that affordable connectivity program so that we can continue to provide that financial assistance to folks who otherwise would not be able to have the broadband that they need.”

Vermont has set up Community Union Districts to help streamline regional deployment of broadband. Vermont Community Broadband Board Executive Director Christine Hallquist said the bill has been critical and losing it would plunge many into “digital darkness.”

"Education, medical services, agricultural success, financial transactions, social interactions, to name a few, require good reliable broadband connections," listed Hallquist. "Those areas that we’re trying to serve today are five times more expensive than the areas that are served today and have a significantly higher number of low-income families in those areas. Telecommunications are more important today than electricity. Let’s keep rural Vermonters out of the digital darkness and provide continued funding and support for the ACP.”

NEK Community Action Outreach coordinator Paige Hartsell is Vermont’s ACP program lead.

“We need connection today more than ever before," asserted Hartsell. "This additional $7 billion will continue to make connectivity accessible and will keep those already enrolled in the program from experiencing interrupted service. We cannot stop now. One thing is clear. The ACP has been a critical link in our work towards fully realized digital equity in Vermont. We must make internet access affordable for every household in Vermont and across the nation. The Affordable Connectivity Extension Act will move us closer to that goal.”

A companion bill is being introduced in the House. Of the six sponsors in that chamber, three are from New York: Republicans Mike Lawler of the 17th district, Anthony D’Esposito of the 4th district and Marc Molinaro of the 19th district.