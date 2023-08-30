© 2023
Vermont broadband board files buildout plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 30, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT

Vermont’s Community Broadband Board has submitted its five-year plan to the federal government.

The action plan was submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, part of required documentation to obtain $229 million from the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program. The initiative announced in late June provides nearly $42.5 billion to all 50 states for expansion of high-speed internet services.

The plan outlines the state’s vision and strategy for using program funds to complete buildout of universal, affordable high-speed broadband access in all areas of the state.

The state broadband board plans to begin awarding subgrants in 2024.

