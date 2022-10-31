Matching grant program targets expansion of broadband to Vermont’s underserved communities

The Vermont Department of Public Service announced Monday that the state’s Community Broadband Board has expanded a matching grant program for expansion of broadband services.

The board will match town Local Fiscal Recovery ARPA fund contributions dedicated to broadband expansion by an eligible provider building out to underserved locations in communities that are not members of a Communications Union District.

The districts will use the funds to overcome town-unique obstacles, accelerate the build-out and cover the cost to low-income residents. The pledges will be matched up to $100,000 per town.

