All Things Considered

Loan program proposed for businesses affected by Plattsburgh infrastructure project

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
Margaret Street road construction warning sign
Courtney Meisenheimer
/
Plattsburgh Mayor's office
Margaret Street road construction warning sign

The Plattsburgh Community Development Office is proposing a loan program to help downtown businesses impacted by a road paving and infrastructure project this summer.

The Impacted Business Revolving Loan Fund would provide loans up to $30,000 with no payments for the first year and no interest for the first two years for qualified businesses that have been directly impacted by the Margaret Street Reconstruction Project. Collateral will be required.

The program will be part of the city’s Community Development Revolving Loan Fund.

The Common Council must approve the loan plan.

