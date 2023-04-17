Quiet start to Margaret Street reconstruction project

There’s not much physical activity on Margaret Street in Plattsburgh yet as the official window for its reconstruction begins.

The $12.4 million Margaret Street Project will repave the street between Cornelia and Broad Streets and replace more than century-old water and sewer infrastructure.

On Monday morning there were no construction vehicles and traffic flow was normal along the street.

Project managers say they are currently setting up traffic control including one-way plans to be implemented next Monday the 24th.

On Thursday and Friday, workers will begin cutting down trees in the construction area. Groundbreaking for water main work is expected to occur by the end of the month.