Plattsburgh Common Council approves Margaret Street Project

The Plattsburgh Common Council met Thursday evening and a series of resolutions postponed at the last meeting regarding a major street infrastructure project were back on the agenda.

The two-year Margaret Street Project plan includes repaving the street and replacing century-old water and sewer infrastructure. The measures include an appropriation of $12.4 million for project construction, $2.9 million in bonds plus $2.1 million for Margaret Street water system improvements.

Two weeks ago, city councilors postponed actions on items that would move the project forward, saying they wanted more time to consider some of the latest fiscal information.

During public comments Karl Weiss, a member of the project’s public advisory committee, said the city could benefit by looking into grant opportunities for the project.

“I would hope that the council would consider, looking into grant applications that might be available. That money not spent all on this project can be put toward other streets or other projects. I don’t know if grants were looked into but if they weren’t I would only recommend that the council consider holding off on the project and looking into grants.”

Those comments foreshadowed Ward 3 Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs’ concerns about financing. She said over the past weekend she had reached out to the Northern Border Regional Commission about possible grant funding.

“It is going to incur about a $5 million debt to the city taxpayers. Water and sewer rates are going to go up. Taxes are going to go up eventually and I think that we have an opportunity presented to us to go pursue grants and funding and I think we should take that.”

Mayor Chris Rosenquest noted that the cost to the water fund had already been calculated and the project will result in no increases; sewer costs are coming from reserve funds and bonding will result in a reduction in debt service payments.

“Yes this project is bonded and borrowed but at the end of the day we are looking at an overall decrease in the amount we are going to owe annually over the next two years. In terms of grants, we looked at the Northern Border Regional Commission, looked at a number of grant opportunities. That program specifically we have actually attempted to apply for a number of projects that were identified by that program as justifiable projects to apply for and none of those have been, none of those have come to fruition for the city of Plattsburgh.”

Ward 4 Democrat Jennifer Tallon quizzed Assistant Superintendent of Public Works Andrew Durrin about the necessity of the project.

“Explain exactly why this project needs to be done and what could happen if it does not get done.”

“One of the reasons why we’ve looked at doing this project," Durrin said, "Is the number of water line breaks that we’ve had over the last ten years on Margaret Street. On average we’re looking at $20,000 per repair for a water line break. You also have to issue boil water notices which affects the downtown businesses greatly. So when we looked at this project it was the age of the infrastructure. The sewer lines are actually from 1875.”

The measure to authorize the Margaret Street Capital Project and four related items passed 5 to 1 with Councilor Gibbs casting the nay vote.

“There is money out there and I am not convinced that we are pursuing it. Why aren’t we exhausting all possible grant sources? There are other options as well. Take our American Rescue money. Why not relocate that $2 million and lessen the debt? Why not wait one more year when we have more CHIPs, state DOT funds and so forth and pool that money and pay for the project next year? I’m not saying the project doesn’t need to be done. I’m saying we should be looking for funding and not on the back of the taxpayers.”