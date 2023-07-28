Plattsburgh's Margaret Street Project approaching halfway mark

The project to repave streets and replace water and sewer infrastructure in downtown Plattsburgh marks its halfway point in the upcoming week.

As the halfway mark of the Margaret Street Project approaches, crews will continue installation of storm sewers and water service line work will be completed on both Margaret and Courts Streets.

One of the more intensive phases will begin as replacement of sidewalks begin and the road surface on Brinkerhoff Street is completed.

Officials note that the schedule is subject to daily changes.

