Margaret Street reconstruction begins this month

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
Margaret Street road construction warning sign
Courtney Meisenheimer
/
Plattsburgh Mayor's office
Margaret Street road construction warning sign

Plattsburgh officials say reconstruction of one of the main downtown streets will begin on April 17th.

The mayor’s office says the Margaret Street construction project is scheduled to break ground on Monday, April 17th.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest notes that this is one of the largest infrastructure investment projects the city has undertaken and it will cause disruptions.

During construction traffic will be one-way on Margaret Street between Broad and Cornelia Streets. Which direction will depend on the construction, and changes will be posted on the city’s website.

Margaret Street ProjectPlattsburgh
