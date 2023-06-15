National Arena League kicks out Antonio Brown-owned Albany Empire

The Albany Empire football team has lost its membership in the National Arena League, according to a league announcement Thursday.

The NAL board of owners decided to terminate the Empire’s membership after team owner Antonio Brown failed to pay the league-mandated and overdue assessments.

Breaking News:

The National Arena League has officially terminated the Albany Empire franchise. As of today they will no longer be a Member of the NAL. See full article: https://t.co/SB44bBB3tx pic.twitter.com/KGapEanIh6 — NationalArenaLeague (@NALFootball) June 15, 2023



The former NFL star wide receiver – whose father played indoor football in Albany – became part-owner in March. He since claimed outright ownership of the franchise and suggested he would play for the franchise without taking the field.

The season has also seen a host of staff and player departures. The decision leaves the league with six teams. The league says it will be adjusting the rest of the 2023 regular season schedule, which runs through July.

For his part, Brown tweeted "Major league not minors," without elaborating.

Major league not minors — AB (@AB84) June 15, 2023

Brown is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. He was also suspended for eight games in 2020 after a no contest plea to battery and burglary charges, and he was accused of sending intimidating messages to a woman who claimed he made unwanted advances. The Empire had been in its third season in the league.

“This is an unfortunate situation," Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said. "We are aware MVP Arena management is alerting ticketholders and we will be reviewing options moving forward.”

The county-owned arena, in a statement, explained how ticket refunds will work: "All season and individual ticket holders will be refunded for the remaining three home games. Refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Season tickets will be refunded to the original form of payment, and all individual tickets purchased online at ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. If tickets were purchased in person at the MVP Arena box office, they must be returned to the box to obtain a refund."