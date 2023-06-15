© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

National Arena League kicks out Antonio Brown-owned Albany Empire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
Antonio Brown speaks with reporters at MVP Arena March 2, 2023, in this photo shared by the Albany Empire.
Albany Empire
/
Antonio Brown speaks with reporters at MVP Arena March 2, 2023, in this photo shared by the Albany Empire.

The Albany Empire football team has lost its membership in the National Arena League, according to a league announcement Thursday.

The NAL board of owners decided to terminate the Empire’s membership after team owner Antonio Brown failed to pay the league-mandated and overdue assessments.


The former NFL star wide receiver – whose father played indoor football in Albany – became part-owner in March. He since claimed outright ownership of the franchise and suggested he would play for the franchise without taking the field.

The season has also seen a host of staff and player departures. The decision leaves the league with six teams. The league says it will be adjusting the rest of the 2023 regular season schedule, which runs through July.

For his part, Brown tweeted "Major league not minors," without elaborating.

Brown is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. He was also suspended for eight games in 2020 after a no contest plea to battery and burglary charges, and he was accused of sending intimidating messages to a woman who claimed he made unwanted advances. The Empire had been in its third season in the league.

“This is an unfortunate situation," Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said. "We are aware MVP Arena management is alerting ticketholders and we will be reviewing options moving forward.”

The county-owned arena, in a statement, explained how ticket refunds will work: "All season and individual ticket holders will be refunded for the remaining three home games. Refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Season tickets will be refunded to the original form of payment, and all individual tickets purchased online at ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. If tickets were purchased in person at the MVP Arena box office, they must be returned to the box to obtain a refund."

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More