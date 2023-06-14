© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont governor signs sports wagering bill

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
Kiosks for placing wagers at the sportsbook at the MGM Springfield casino.
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Kiosks for placing wagers at the sportsbook at the MGM Springfield casino.

Governor Phil Scott has signed a bill legalizing sports betting in Vermont, one of the last Northeast states to embrace it.

The bill authorizes the state’s Department of Liquor and Lottery to operate sports wagering through contracts, set minimum standards for regulations, establish a revenue sharing agreement with operators and create a Responsible Gaming Special Fund to provide services related to problem gambling.

In signing the bill Republican Governor Phil Scott noted he had proposed legalizing sports betting several years ago and since “...many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace...bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections.”

Tags
News Sports Betting
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More