Vermont governor signs sports wagering bill

Governor Phil Scott has signed a bill legalizing sports betting in Vermont, one of the last Northeast states to embrace it.

The bill authorizes the state’s Department of Liquor and Lottery to operate sports wagering through contracts, set minimum standards for regulations, establish a revenue sharing agreement with operators and create a Responsible Gaming Special Fund to provide services related to problem gambling.

In signing the bill Republican Governor Phil Scott noted he had proposed legalizing sports betting several years ago and since “...many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace...bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections.”