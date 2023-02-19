© 2023
Artist, writer Delano Burrowes to deliver 26th Annual W.E.B. Du Bois Lecture at Simon’s Rock Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
An artist and writer native to Great Barrington, Massachusetts, will speak at Bard College at Simon's Rock Monday night.

Delano Burrowes, currently of Brooklyn, is a co-founder of The Blackyard Collective NYC, a nonprofit aimed at supporting Black queer people in recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs.

His talk for the the 26th Annual W.E.B. Du Bois Lecture "The Languages Black Folks Speak: Letting Go of the Myth about Finding our True Voice.”

“My thesis is, let's start saying, I'm speaking with my necessary voice," Burrowes told WAMC. "This is the voice I need in this moment, this is where I am in my process of healing and dealing with racial trauma, and this is where I am, and I just need to be at this place instead of applying this word authentic to it or true.”

Burrowes also works at Berkshire County equity and justice organization Multicultural BRIDGE, and is behind the ongoing Du Bois-focused art and discussion series The Great Barrington Project.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
