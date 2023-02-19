Artist, writer Delano Burrowes to deliver 26th Annual W.E.B. Du Bois Lecture at Simon’s Rock Monday

Delano Burrowes, currently of Brooklyn, is a co-founder of The Blackyard Collective NYC, a nonprofit aimed at supporting Black queer people in recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs.

His talk for the the 26th Annual W.E.B. Du Bois Lecture "The Languages Black Folks Speak: Letting Go of the Myth about Finding our True Voice.”

“My thesis is, let's start saying, I'm speaking with my necessary voice," Burrowes told WAMC. "This is the voice I need in this moment, this is where I am in my process of healing and dealing with racial trauma, and this is where I am, and I just need to be at this place instead of applying this word authentic to it or true.”

Burrowes also works at Berkshire County equity and justice organization Multicultural BRIDGE, and is behind the ongoing Du Bois-focused art and discussion series The Great Barrington Project.