Great Barrington gearing up for 5th annual W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Festival

Du Bois was born and raised in the Berkshire County community before going on to become a towering figure in American history with his contributions to sociology, civil rights, and role as a co-founder of the NAACP. This year’s celebration of his enduring legacy will feature song, dance, and many speakers from the Berkshires and beyond.

Gwendolyn VanSant is vice chair of the W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee.

“We have Michael Curry from NAACP national, he's the vice president, he's coming to speak," said VanSant. "And a member of the Department of Justice is coming. Senator [Adam] Hinds sent a video, and we have Whitney Battle-Baptiste at the graveyard site.”

You can find out more about Great Barrington’s 5th annual W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Festival here.