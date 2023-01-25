Jury finds Rensselaer County Exec. McLaughlin not guilty of campaign violations

A jury on Wednesday found Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin not guilty of two felony charges related to the use of campaign money while the Republican was in the state Assembly.

The New York Attorney General said around the time McLaughlin was elected County Executive in November 2017, he withdrew $5,000 from his campaign fund and directed a portion of that money be given to a staffer to pay off personal debts.

McLaughlin maintained his innocence throughout saying he was being targeted by Democratic AG Tish James.

Leaving the courtroom in Troy Wednesday afternoon, McLaughlin thanked the jury, his lawyers and the people of Rensselaer County.

“While I am disappointed in the jury’s finding today, I respect their decision," AG James said in a statement. "I am proud of the case we brought before the court and stand by our efforts to hold County Executive McLaughlin accountable. New Yorkers deserve to have faith in their public officials and can always count on my office to investigate allegations of corruption and fight for public integrity.”

