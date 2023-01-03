Peter Welch sworn in as U.S. Senator

Longtime Congressman Peter Welch has been sworn in as Vermont’s newest Senator.

U.S. Senators were sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris in small groups Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:30 Senators-elect Chris Van Hollen, J.D. Vance, Raphael Warnock and Peter Welch entered the chamber. As retiring Senator Patrick Leahy stood behind him, Welch took the oath of office from the Vice President.

“Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and that you will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which you are4 about to enter, so help you God.”

The quartet of Senators respond, “I do”

Vice President Harris offers, “Congratulations Senators.”

Welch served in the U.S. House from 2007 until Tuesday.

