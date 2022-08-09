VT Primaries: Welch wins Democratic race for US Senate

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch has won the Democratic primary for US Senate. The Associated Press called the race for Welch Tuesday night.

Welch, who has been Vermont’s at-large Congressman since 2007, bested Isaac Evans-Frantz and Nikki Thran. Welch is looking to succeed Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy who is retiring after eight terms.

Gerald Malloy, Myers Mermel and Christina Nolan are facing off on the Republican side.

Republican Governor Phil Scott easily fended off primary challenges from Republicans Stephen Bellows and Peter Duval. Scott will face Democrat Brenda Siegel, who was unopposed in Tuesday's primary, as he seeks a fourth two-year term in November.

This story will be updated with other Vermont primary results.

