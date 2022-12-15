Pittsfield issues snow emergency warning from Thursday night through Saturday

With snow expected to fall on Berkshire County into Saturday morning, the region’s largest community is bracing for multiple inches of accumulation. Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews spoke with WAMC Thursday afternoon.

“Between 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street," she said. "Between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street. We also want residents in and around downtown Pittsfield to use the McKay Street parking garage throughout the duration of the emergency, so, beginning at 4 p.m. today, the garage will be available for free overnight parking.”

The city is asking Pittsfielders to clear sidewalks, ramps, and fire hydrants abutting properties within 24 hours of the storm, and reminds the community that dumping snow from private property into publicly owned streets and sidewalks is against the law.