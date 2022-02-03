Pittsfield issues snow emergency through Sunday morning

Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales says the warning is largely to prepare Pittsfielders to adhere to the city’s alternate side parking rules so street cleaning can proceed apace.

“The people that have to park on the street, have no other option, can park on the even side of the street," said Morales. "And then at 7 a.m. on Saturday, they can switch to the odd side of the street, whichever street they are.”

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is forecast across much of the Northeast.