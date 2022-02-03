© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pittsfield issues snow emergency through Sunday morning

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
A stone building with a colonnade sits below a grey sky amid snowdrifts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

With a winter storm warning in effect, Pittsfield, Massachusetts has issued a snow emergency from Friday morning through Sunday morning.

Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales says the warning is largely to prepare Pittsfielders to adhere to the city’s alternate side parking rules so street cleaning can proceed apace.

“The people that have to park on the street, have no other option, can park on the even side of the street," said Morales. "And then at 7 a.m. on Saturday, they can switch to the odd side of the street, whichever street they are.”

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is forecast across much of the Northeast.

Tags

NewspittsfieldSnow Emergency
Related Content
Load More