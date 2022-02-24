© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pittsfield issues snow emergency, expects up to a foot of snow in Central Berkshires

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
A stone building with a colonnade sits below a grey sky amid snowdrifts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Pittsfield, Massachusetts has issued a snow emergency starting at 7 p.m. today as it braces for up to a foot of snow.

The emergency is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We're expecting about eight to 12 inches of snow starting in the very early hours of Friday," said Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales. "From around midnight to 1 a.m., we'll start seeing some snow. It's going to continue snowing all the way until Friday night around 9 at night. And we're going to be seeing somewhere between three quarters of an inch to an inch per hour over that course of time.”

Residents who are unable to find off-street parking must abide by Pittsfield’s alternate side parking rules, with even side parking from Thursday into Friday and odd side parking from Friday night into Saturday.

Tags

News pittsfieldSnow Emergency
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More