Pittsfield issues snow emergency, expects up to a foot of snow in Central Berkshires

The emergency is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We're expecting about eight to 12 inches of snow starting in the very early hours of Friday," said Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales. "From around midnight to 1 a.m., we'll start seeing some snow. It's going to continue snowing all the way until Friday night around 9 at night. And we're going to be seeing somewhere between three quarters of an inch to an inch per hour over that course of time.”

Residents who are unable to find off-street parking must abide by Pittsfield’s alternate side parking rules, with even side parking from Thursday into Friday and odd side parking from Friday night into Saturday.