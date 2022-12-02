Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection

As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts.

As noted in a Politico report, court documents show that Troy Sargent of Pittsfield pleaded guilty to six riot charges, including an assault on a police officer — a felony that could put him behind bars for upwards of 8 years. He was arrested in March of 2021.

Brian McCreary of North Adams received three years’ probation when he accepted a plea deal for his involvement in the insurrection in April.