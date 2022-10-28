© 2022
North Adams commits $500,000 to feasibility study on crumbling flood control system

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
Hoosic River 2022.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A view of the concrete flood control chutes that channel the Hoosic River through North Adams, Massachusetts.

The North Adams, Massachusetts city council approved a $500,000 borrowing order at its meeting Tuesday to contribute to a feasibility study on the city’s aging flood control system.

Local leaders and citizens groups like the Hoosic River Revival have long sought to replace the crumbling concrete chutes that channel the waterway through North Adams.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey said the money represents the city’s commitment to an overdue project largely funded by outside entities.

“We are in the process and working with the federal government to secure funds of $1.5 million, the Berkshire delegation has worked on earmarking state bond authorization for $1 million, and the $500,000 is our share of a $3 million feasibility study," she told the council.

Macksey told the council that the study could take up to 5 years to complete. The body unanimously approved the borrowing.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
