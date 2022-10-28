North Adams commits $500,000 to feasibility study on crumbling flood control system

Local leaders and citizens groups like the Hoosic River Revival have long sought to replace the crumbling concrete chutes that channel the waterway through North Adams.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey said the money represents the city’s commitment to an overdue project largely funded by outside entities.

“We are in the process and working with the federal government to secure funds of $1.5 million, the Berkshire delegation has worked on earmarking state bond authorization for $1 million, and the $500,000 is our share of a $3 million feasibility study," she told the council.

Macksey told the council that the study could take up to 5 years to complete. The body unanimously approved the borrowing.