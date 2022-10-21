Annual week to promote bat awareness and conservation begins Monday

Bat Week begins Monday and wildlife officials say the fall is an important time to help bat conservation efforts.

Bat Week is an annual global event to raise awareness about the mammal’s role and promote conservation.

During the summer, bats will roost in attic, barn and office ceilings. In autumn, they begin their migration or hibernation and Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say now is the time to remove them if desired.

The department has instructions on how to safely evict bats and provides free bat houses for colonies of little brown bats, an endangered species.

There are nine species native to Vermont.