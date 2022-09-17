Ulster County Democrats to pick nominee for county executive Saturday

Democrats will gather tonight in Kingston to pick their candidate for Ulster County Executive.

Former New York state Senator Jen Metzger landed the endorsement of Congressman Pat Ryan as she runs to succeed him.

Metzger, deputy Ulster County Executive Marc Rider and Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher are campaigning to serve the rest of Ryan's term, which runs through 2023. Republicans have not put forward a candidate yet in the special election, which will be held on election day in November. For a preview of the nominating convention, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with Kelleigh McKenzie, chair of the Ulster County Democratic Committee.