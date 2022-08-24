Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan defeats Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in NY-19 special election

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has defeated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in the special Congressional election in New York’s 19th district.

The race is regarded by many as a bellwether for the November midterms. Ryan, who largely ran on protecting abortion rights, will occupy fellow-Democrat Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado's former seat for the rest of the year.

Although a few popular opinion surveys indicated a Molinaro victory, Ryan enjoyed a huge lead during the first hour after polls closed. As more precincts reported, Molinaro came closer and closer.

But news outlets began calling the race for Ryan just before midnight, when state Senator Michelle Hinchey took to the stage at Ryan's watch party in Kingston.

"Dave Wasserman, CNN and MSNBC just called it for Pat Ryan," said Hinchey.

Across the river in Hudson, Molinaro was telling supporters "Hang on, this ain't over yet."

"And whether it's tonight, or it's November 8, we are going to win the 19th congressional district and give voice to people who are working too damn hard and getting too little in return," Molinaro said.

It marked a full-circle moment for Ryan, who finished second to Delgado in a crowded primary in 2018.

"I want to start by thanking Marc Molinaro for running a good race, a hard race," said Ryan. "And I look forward to continuing to work with him."

Ryan thanked supporters, telling the frenzied crowd he was next going to tour the district after getting "a few hours of sleep."

"And then we're gonna get up and go to every single corner of this incredible congressional district, all 11 counties, to listen and continue to engage with people, and then deliver for them," said Ryan. "Deliver desperately needed economic relief, continue to build on what I've done here in record breaking tax cuts, cutting the gas tax, providing relief to small businesses, farmers, families, people are in real pain right now. And we have to step up and deliver for them. So I'm gonna get right to work."

Both candidates will be on the ballot in separate districts in November: in addition to Tuesday's special election, Ryan won the Democratic nomination in the new 18th District. He says he's ready to take on Republican two-term state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in November.

"My opponent in that race is a direct threat to our democracy, to our safety to our freedom, and we're gonna beat him the same way we just defeated Marc Molinaro," said Ryan.

Molinaro secured the position as Republican nominee in the redrawn 19th.

Josh Riley beat Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary in that district. After declaring victory, Riley urged Democratic supporters who voted for Ryan to join his campaign against Molinaro:

"And to my republican and independent friends there's a home for you here as well," said Riley. "We both agree that we'll probably disagree on most things and that's okay, we'll treat each other with decency."

Election Day is November 8.