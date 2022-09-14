Rep. Ryan takes seat in Congress after winning special election in New York's 19th district

New York Congressman Pat Ryan took his seat to represent the 19th district this week.

Ryan was joined by his family as he was sworn-in by Speaker Nancy Pelosi as one of the newest members of Congress Tuesday evening. Ryan defeated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in last month’s special election to replace now-Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. Ryan addressed lawmakers back from the August recess:

“As I look up into the gallery, I can see my wife Rebecca, and our two young boys, Theo and Cameron, clapping. Good job, buddy. They're extremely well-behaved tonight. And for that we are greatly appreciative. They're 3 and nine months old. They're too young to fully appreciate the significance of this day and this moment, but I cannot wait to explain to them the immense pride I feel standing here before you, with you, my distinguished colleagues humbly representing my community,” he said.

Ryan, who is also running in November’s general election in the new 18th district, will serve the rest of the year in Congress. He stepped down as Ulster County Executive to take on the new role.

Along with his first floor speech, Ryan announced the opening of a district office on Clinton Avenue in Kingston in addition to his new Washington office in the Longworth Building. So far, his member homepage is still in transition.

Ryan says an early top priority will be launching a district-wide listening tour. He has used his public appearances since the bellwether election to echo campaign themes about the state of the nation.

“This is a moment of immense consequence and challenge for our country. I truly believe it is an all-hands-on deck moment for our democracy. And I pledge that I will fight every single day with every ounce of my being to deliver for the great people of New York's 19th district and to renew trust and faith in our nation,” he said.

Ryan faces Republican state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in November’s race for the 18th district.

Also sworn in Tuesday was Republican Joe Sempolinski from New York’s current 23rd District.

Meantime, former New York state Senator Jen Metzger landed Ryan’s endorsement as she runs to succeed him as Ulster County Executive. Metzger, Deputy Ulster County Executive Marc Rider and Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher are campaigning to serve the rest of Ryan's term, which runs through 2023. Democrats are scheduled to gather Saturday in Kingston to back a candidate in the special election. Republicans have not put forward a candidate yet.