Plattsburgh preparing to implement parking fees in October

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
The city of Plattsburgh is preparing to implement parking fees in the downtown area in early October.

City officials have been discussing whether and how to implement a paid parking system in Plattsburgh’s downtown since 2018.

A new system was approved by the Common Council in June and signage and multi-space parking kiosks for payments are now being installed.

When implemented on Tuesday, October 11th, there will be a standard two-hour limit on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., except holidays.

