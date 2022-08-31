Plattsburgh preparing to implement parking fees in October
The city of Plattsburgh is preparing to implement parking fees in the downtown area in early October.
City officials have been discussing whether and how to implement a paid parking system in Plattsburgh’s downtown since 2018.
A new system was approved by the Common Council in June and signage and multi-space parking kiosks for payments are now being installed.
When implemented on Tuesday, October 11th, there will be a standard two-hour limit on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., except holidays.