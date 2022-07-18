Vermont senator's wife endorses Congressional candidate

The wife of Vermont’s retiring senior Senator has endorsed a candidate in the Democratic Congressional primary.

Marcelle Leahy, wife of Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, is throwing her support behind Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray’s campaign for Congress. She noted Gray’s ties to rural Vermont, legal training and work experience.

Gray interned in Senator Leahy’s Vermont office while attending college and worked for Congressman Peter Welch as a congressional aide.

Senator Leahy and Congressman Welch have not made any endorsements in the race. Welch is leaving the at-large House seat as he runs to replace Leahy.

State Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Sianay Chase Clifford and Dr. Louis Meyers, are also running in the August 9th Democratic primary.