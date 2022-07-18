© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont senator's wife endorses Congressional candidate

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 18, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT
Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray is running for Vermont's at-large Congressional seat (file photo)

The wife of Vermont’s retiring senior Senator has endorsed a candidate in the Democratic Congressional primary.

Marcelle Leahy, wife of Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, is throwing her support behind Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray’s campaign for Congress. She noted Gray’s ties to rural Vermont, legal training and work experience.

Gray interned in Senator Leahy’s Vermont office while attending college and worked for Congressman Peter Welch as a congressional aide.

Senator Leahy and Congressman Welch have not made any endorsements in the race. Welch is leaving the at-large House seat as he runs to replace Leahy.

State Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Sianay Chase Clifford and Dr. Louis Meyers, are also running in the August 9th Democratic primary.

Tags

News Molly GrayMarcelle LeahyBecca BalintSianay Chase CliffordDr. Louis Meyers
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More