© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray mounting bid for Congress

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray (file)

Vermont’s lieutenant governor is running Congress. First-term Democrat Molly Gray announced this morning that she will run to replace Congressman Peter Welch.

Welch, an at-large Democrat, is running to succeed Democrat Patrick Leahy in the Senate. Gray is hoping to be the first woman from Vermont sent to Washington.

Gray is a 37-year-old lifelong Vermont resident and a former aide to Welch.

Gray, elected in 2020, is hoping to replace Welch, who was elected to Congress in 2006. The 74-year-old Welch is looking to replace Leahy, who announced he will retire after eight terms next year.

Tags

NewsVermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray
Related Content
Load More