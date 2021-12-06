Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray mounting bid for Congress

Vermont’s lieutenant governor is running Congress. First-term Democrat Molly Gray announced this morning that she will run to replace Congressman Peter Welch.

Welch, an at-large Democrat, is running to succeed Democrat Patrick Leahy in the Senate. Gray is hoping to be the first woman from Vermont sent to Washington.

Gray is a 37-year-old lifelong Vermont resident and a former aide to Welch.

Gray, elected in 2020, is hoping to replace Welch, who was elected to Congress in 2006. The 74-year-old Welch is looking to replace Leahy, who announced he will retire after eight terms next year.