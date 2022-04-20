Congressional Corner with Becca Balint

Can Washington D.C. learn anything from Montpelier?
In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, a Democratic candidate for U.S. House, continues her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded April 18th.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..