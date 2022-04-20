© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
W211CE, 90.1 FM and W257BL, 99.3 FM, Oneonta, NY are off the air due to a power outage.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner with Becca Balint

Published April 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
BalintHomePageSpeach.jpg
beccaballent.com
/
Provided

Can Washington D.C. learn anything from Montpelier?

In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, a Democratic candidate for U.S. House, continues her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded April 18th.

Tags

The Roundtable Congressional CornerBecca Balintvermont
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock