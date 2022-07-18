UAlbany announces plans for $12 million SEFCU Arena renovation

With SEFCU Arena now 30 years old, the University at Albany has announced major renovation plans for the building that is home to the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Construction on the project announced Monday begins in August and is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.

The SUNY campus says the $12 million project will be paid for entirely with private funds, with $8.5 million already pledged. It is not clear where UAlbany’s basketball teams will play home games this year. The renovation includes reorienting the direction of the court, improving sightlines, upgrading seats, new locker rooms, and adding hospitality and VIP areas. Capacity for basketball will be 3,800 fans.

UAlbany also announced a separate $2.5 million plan to upgrade the adjacent Physical Education Gym, funded by the SUNY Capital Plan. The timeline for that project, to house the volleyball team and serve as a basketball practice space, is contingent on future state funding.

WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with UAlbany Athletics Director Mark Benson on Monday.

Can you break down the scope of the project? What's on the table here?

Yeah, well, it's really exciting for UAlbany, our basketball programs, our athletic department and I think the university as a whole and our relationship with the Capital Region, because this is really going to be a game changer for us. And so essentially, if you've been in SEFCU Arena, we're going to take the interior seating bowl, and we're going to completely gut and take everything out, except for the high definition video board that we have in place, and we're going to reorient the court. So we're look different when you walk into the building, and we're removing the tracks. So the seats can be much closer to the floor. And currently, in the arena, most of the seating is bench seating, which is not very comfortable for people. And in this new renovation, you know, roughly 85% of the seats will have chairbacks with the exception of one section for our students. So they're going to be much more comfortable seats, wider seats, better sightlines and really new hospitality opportunities with loge seating, some corner hospitality for groups, for businesses that want to bring clients, customers, for people that want to come and have something to eat and drink, there'll be some new hospitality options for our fans.

And is it my understanding that the capacity will drop from somewhere in the 4,500 range to 3,800?

Yeah, that's roughly that's, that's correct. As I mentioned with the chairback seating, the seats are gonna be wider, and they're going to take up more space to the capacity will actually drop. But we feel like with 3,800 seats, that's a perfect number for our basketball program, for community events that we have. So while the capacity drops a little bit, the amenities are gonna be greatly enhanced.

SEFFCU Arena has had a series of upgrades over the decades; people will remember the old Recreation and Convocation Center. How does this fit into the needs of your athletic department, this latest renovation?

Well, I mean, it's going to meet so many of our needs. From a basketball standpoint, when we're recruiting prospective student-athletes, we'll have a showcase facility to use in our recruitment efforts. Because you know, high school students coming out, transfers, a lot of times they buy with their eyes is the saying. So it's really important that your facilities are first rate and so this will help us boost our recruiting efforts. From a fan perspective, it's just going to be a completely different experience and a much more enjoyable experience. You know, when we're in the middle of the winter here in January and February, and the weather's terrible outside, and you want to come in and watch a basketball game. It's a great product on the floor. Great atmosphere, but not the most comfortable. If you're if you're a business owner, and you want to come and enjoy and bring clients or reward your employees, there have not been a lot of options for you in terms of hospitality. We're meeting that need. And I think just for the greater Capital Region for non-basketball events, we have a lot of events that come through. High school graduations, job fairs, youth sports activity, youth group activity, so just the overall experience and showcasing the University at Albany's going to be a win for everybody.

What about the other project I mentioned the PE gym, what will happen there?

So the PE Gym, we currently use that space; we conduct basketball practices there. Occasionally our softball and baseball teams will come indoors and hit in the winter. And it's the primary home for our volleyball program. So if you ever been to a UAlbany volleyball match, it is a terrific atmosphere, a lot of energy. It's very loud. It's fast paced, it's fun to watch, but again, the bleachers are mostly wooden bleachers. They're kind of far removed from the from the playing surface. So this is actually going to put a new surface in. brand new bleachers in the arena, tons of new branding and graphics. So when you walk into the space, it's really going to catch your eye, and sort of that wow moment when you come in. And it's really going to be a boon for volleyball program as well.

OK, now let me ask you some hard questions. Where are the basketball teams going to play this upcoming season?

I thought you were going to answer that for me. No, we're very close to finalizing our plans for the next season. So I think we'll have more to come in the very near future about where we'll be playing the games.

And if I'm looking at the calendar right, you're going to have one full season where SEFCU Arena won't be available. Is that right?

That's right. If everything goes well, the construction here will start in August. And I believe we're shooting for September of 2023 to complete. So that would put us right in time to start basketball practice as we head into the season, so it should just be one season disruption for our players and for our fans. But I think well worth the wait for the end result.

SEFCU and CAPCOM have announced a merger and they have a new name. So is the arena going to remain SEFCU Arena?

Well, we're working on the details of how that will be rolled out. But SEFCU, they have the marketing rights for the naming rights. And that remains with them. So as they roll out their new brand, we’ll work with them to roll out a new branding for the arena here.

Have there been discussions about the possibility of a different conference tied to this renovation project?

I wouldn't say anything tied to the renovation project. You know, if you pick up any paper or listen to any podcast to do with intercollegiate athletics, there's probably a conversation about conference alignment and membership. So it's something that we're always paying attention to. We're very pleased with our affiliation with America East. We're very pleased with our affiliation with football with the Colonial Athletic Association, as well as our women's golf, we're actually in the MAAC. So we have three different conferences, America East, they’re our primary, but nothing that's tied to this arena renovation.

OK, I'm not trying to give you a hard time, but it sounds like conversations are happening prior to this renovation announcement.

Well, I think for the last two years, really, once we got into COVID, and I say we collectively across the country, you know, when you start looking at travel, where you're going to play, who you're playing, missed class times, it's caused this conversation to happen. You're just seeing it with UCLA and USC leaving, the SEC's taken on some teams. So there's usually a domino to that. So I think as a college athletic administrators, you always need to be abreast of what's happening nationally, what's happening with your own region, your conference and just always be prepared to place your program in the best possible place, and we feel we're in a good spot.

Lastly, the women's basketball program is coming off an America East championship and a trip to the NCAA, and you're in your second year with the new men's basketball coach. Is it your expectation that those teams can have successful winning seasons this upcoming year without having their regular home building available to them?

I mean, it certainly, you know, creates a little more, a few more challenges. There's a reason you call it the home court advantage because you're used to it, you practice there every day, you play there every day, your fans are there at your games, it's somewhere you have a great level of comfort and a lot of great energy. So it's certainly is going to be different. You know, our hope is that our fans come watch us play wherever we play for this one year and that we work through it. So I definitely think that a winning season for both programs…you know, Colleen Mullen has done a terrific job with our women's basketball program. This past year was the first year where she and her staff recruited everybody on that roster. And it coincided with her first NCAA appearance and conference championships. So really excited about the direction on that program. Coach Killings came in with great energy, great enthusiasm. We were one game out from being able to host an America East playoff game, which we haven't done in years here. So I definitely think he and his staff have done a tremendous job. I'm very excited about their future. And while this is going to be a little different for all of us, players, coaches fans, we're gonna get through it together and the end goal is to come out on top.

And the suspension that Coach Killings went through, is all that in the rearview mirror now from your perspective?

Absolutely. Just facing forward, really excited about the upcoming season and for both men and for women and really excited about the state of our basketball programs at UAlbany.

