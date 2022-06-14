Facing challenge from fellow Republican, NYS Sen. Jordan won't campaign for reelection

Following a weeks-long war of words, New York State Senator Daphne Jordan says she will not campaign for reelection in the face of a challenge from a fellow Capital Region Republican.

Jordan, currently of the 43rd district, now says she will not actively run in the new 44th district. Senator Jim Tedisco, who represents the 49th, decided to run in the 44th after the state’s redistricting process, a move that drew criticism from Jordan and other Republicans.

Tedisco defended his decision, saying he already represents a large portion of the district, although he doesn’t live within the new boundaries.

"And now I'm gonna run in that 60% of my district," Tedisco told WAMC in May. "It includes the city of Schenectady. It includes Niskayuna, and includes all of Saratoga County and the 12 towns I represent right now. That's 60% of my present district. So we're going through the endorsement process now. I just got the endorsement of two of the largest towns, Milton and Clifton Park, and all the rest have been very responsive and positive to me. I'm the strong voice out there in Saratoga and Schenectady. I've got a footprint there."

Jordan, whose name will still appear on the August primary ballot, says Tedisco’s actions prevent Republicans from potentially picking up a seat in the Democrat-led Senate.

"It's terrible that Jim Tedisco opted not to run where he lives – in the 46th Senate District – which means the loss of a potential Republican pickup in the State Senate where radical, Socialist, New York City-dominated Democrats hold the majority," Jordan said in a statement Tuesday. "By pitting himself against a colleague, Jim Tedisco has ensured that Republicans will be minus one seat in the very year Republicans can and should make real gains in the State Senate."

Jordan says Tedisco created “a circus atmosphere” by running against a former friend.