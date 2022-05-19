Awaiting new maps, GOP Senators Tedisco and Jordan could be on collision course

A Republican primary could be shaping up between two Capital Region lawmakers in the newly proposed 44th New York state Senate District.

Senator Daphne Jordan, a Halfmoon resident who represents the current 43rd District, told WAMC Thursday she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn of a potential primary challenge from fellow Republican Senator Jim Tedisco of the 49th.

Jordan, in office since 2019, said she was “especially surprised” that Tedisco was considering moving into the proposed district that includes Saratoga County and a portion of Schenectady County.

Tedisco has been in the state Senate since 2017 after many years in the Assembly. He currently resides in the Schenectady County town of Glenville, which under the district map proposed by the court-appointed special master would be included in the new 46th.

In a statement to WAMC, Tedisco says "I know at the end of the day, my friend Daphne Jordan and I will come together and work for the best interests of our constituents and the people of New York State."

Here is the full statement from Tedisco:

“Like everyone else, we are waiting for the final maps that are set to come out on Friday and having active discussions on what’s been proposed so far. I’m proud to be a strong voice for the people in the state Senate and currently represent almost an overwhelming 60 percent of the proposed 44th Senate District, including 12 out of 21 towns in Saratoga County plus the City of Schenectady and Niskayuna (14 of 23 municipalities in total). I'm known for being an outspoken voice for my constituents who won't back down when their interests and quality of life are threatened. That's why the powers that be made me their prime target for gerrymandering in this redistricting creating a situation where my home is three miles from the new district lines. However, my district office has long been in Clifton Park in Saratoga County and I have represented the western half of Saratoga County for 30 years and previously represented all of Saratoga Springs, Greenfield and Halfmoon while in the state Assembly. As we explore the future and await the final district maps, I know at the end of the day, my friend Daphne Jordan and I will come together and work for the best interests of our constituents and the people of New York State.”

Here is Jordan's earlier statement:

“When I learned that my friend and Senate colleague Jim Tedisco was planning to primary me, I was surprised and disappointed. I was especially surprised that he would consider moving into the district to run for this seat. I’ve been a Saratoga County resident for over 25 years and am proud of my positive, proven record as Senator of delivering real results and fighting for taxpayers, small businesses, and local communities. I look forward to continuing to deliver that positive message to voters across the 44th Senate District.”