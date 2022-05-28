Tedisco secures Saratoga County GOP endorsement, Jordan says she's "in it to win it"

The Saratoga County Republican Committee Friday night voted to endorse State Senator Jim Tedisco over his Senate Colleague Daphne Jordan to run in the new 44th District.

The district drawn by a court-appointed special master includes Saratoga County as well as the City of Schenectady and the Town of Niskayuna.

Tedisco resides in the neighboring Schenectady County Town of Glenville, which is included in the new 46th District.

Following the GOP committee meeting, Tedisco said in a statement he realizes “feelings are bruised and emotions are running high.”

Tedisco thanked Jordan and asked her to accept the results in order to “avoid a costly and bitter primary that will only help the Democrats.”

Jordan’s response hints at a primary showdown.

Saying she’s “in it to win it,” Jordan attacked her colleague saying Tedisco “doesn’t have the courage to run for office in his own Senate District because he’s afraid he might lose to Democrat Neil Breslin.”

Senator Breslin represents the current 44th District. The new 46th includes portions of Albany and Schenectady Counties, as well as Montgomery County.