Citing possible trauma from Buffalo shooting, NY cancels statewide history exam

New York State is cancelling this spring’s history Regents exam, saying the material could compound student trauma caused by the racially-motivated Buffalo shooting earlier this month that left 10 people dead. The test was to be administered June 1st.

"While developed by NYS-certified social studies teachers more than two years ago and field-tested to confirm that the exam's content is educationally sound, the tragedy in Buffalo has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment," said Education Commissioner Betty Rosa in a statement.

The State Education Department says it is not possible to produce a test with different content or make modifications by that date.

"New York has exceptional school communities that show unwavering dedication to their students," Rosa said. "The Department is committed to supporting our students, schools, and communities in the wake of the tragedy in Buffalo. We will work together to ensure that goodness and compassion will always triumph over ignorance and hatred. Thank you for everything that you do every day to support children."

The Department says it will ask the Board of Regents in June to approve a graduation exemption for students who were scheduled to take the U.S. History and Government test. The Department says the regulatory change will include exemptions for students planning to take the exam in August 2022 and January 2023 as well.

