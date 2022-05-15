10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

Authorities say a gunman opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo and that officials are investigating it as a “hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.” Law enforcement officials told Associated Press 10 people were killed in the shooting Saturday afternoon and three others were wounded before the suspect , identified him as 18-year old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, was arrested. The officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity. Authorities said 11 of the victims are Black and two are white. The shooting happened in a predominantly Black neighborhood a few miles north of downtown Buffalo. New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo late Saturday

"This is my community. I know this community well, I've walked these streets. I know the individuals who live here. It's a wonderful tight knit neighborhood. And to see that sense of security shattered by an individual, a white supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such - it strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there," said Hochul.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released a statement regarding the mass shooting:

“Another day in America yields another episode of senseless violence and death at the hands of a deranged gunman. But what makes this mass shooting much worse is the hate at the heart of it.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan also released a statement, saying in part "It is up to each of us to stand up and say no more."