Book explores famed Cornell coach's impact on lacrosse

Cornell University men’s lacrosse head coach Connor Buczek has announced his retirement from the professional game. The midfielder was a three-time All-American with the Big Red and a four-time professional all-star after graduating in 2015. Since spring 2020, the Ohio native has led a program that was launched into the modern lacrosse era by Hall of Fame coach Richie Moran, who steered the team from 1969 to 1997, collecting a school record 257 wins. A new book explores Moran’s impact on lacrosse in upstate New York and beyond.

WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Christian Swezey, author of “We Showed Baltimore: The Lacrosse Revolution of the 1970s and Richie Moran’s Big Red,” about how the sport transformed from one dominated by schools and players from the Mid-Atlantic.