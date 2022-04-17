© 2022
Book explores famed Cornell coach's impact on lacrosse

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published April 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
A photo of the book "“We Showed Baltimore: The Lacrosse Revolution of the 1970s and Richie Moran’s Big Red” by Christian Swezey.
Jim Levulis
/

Cornell University men’s lacrosse head coach Connor Buczek has announced his retirement from the professional game. The midfielder was a three-time All-American with the Big Red and a four-time professional all-star after graduating in 2015. Since spring 2020, the Ohio native has led a program that was launched into the modern lacrosse era by Hall of Fame coach Richie Moran, who steered the team from 1969 to 1997, collecting a school record 257 wins. A new book explores Moran’s impact on lacrosse in upstate New York and beyond.

WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Christian Swezey, author of “We Showed Baltimore: The Lacrosse Revolution of the 1970s and Richie Moran’s Big Red,” about how the sport transformed from one dominated by schools and players from the Mid-Atlantic.

Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
