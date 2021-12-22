© 2021
Massachusetts Nurses Association board calls for indoor masking through spring

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST
The Massachusetts Nurses Association logo
https://www.massnurses.org/

The board of health of the largest nurses’ union in Massachusetts has issued a statewide recommendation for indoor masking until at least March.

The nurses and health care professionals who make up the Massachusetts Nurses Association board say regardless of vaccination status, indoor masking will slow the spread of COVID-19 this winter.

“Studies have shown how easily transmissible the virus is," said Mary Havlicek Cornacchia, a nurse at Tufts Medical Center and a member of the MNA Board of Directors. "You can Google it and see just how far a sneeze spreads. Several feet. Implementing social distancing and having people vaccinated booster are great. But the masking helps to reduce even further that spread ability of this highly transmissible, newer variant that's out there.”

Governor Charlie Baker issued a statewide indoor masking advisory – a less stringent measure than a mandate – on December 21st.

