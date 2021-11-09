North Adams sets date for return to in-person holiday tree lighting

The lighting ceremony will take place at Monument Square the night before Thanksgiving.

Director of Tourism and Community Events Suzy Helme explained the background for the two trees donated to the city for this year’s holiday season.

“The tree by the monument was donated by Mark and Ruth Miller," she told WAMC. "They donated it in loving memory of their son Scott, their parents, and Mark's brother Paul. It was kind of a cool story: They said it was a blue spruce sapling that they had moved from a property in Maine, and brought back to North Adams with them 30 years ago, and it grew into this gorgeous tree that we have up by the monument this year. The other tree was donated by Hope and Shaun Bussiere who are in Adams and this was in recognition of the 20th anniversary of her brother Danny Dix’s death.”

The lighting will be followed by the fire department driving an engine down Main Street distributing gifts to children.