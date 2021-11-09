© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

North Adams sets date for return to in-person holiday tree lighting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST
A large tree lit up with holiday lights and a star on top
Nicholas Mantello
/
North Adams Fire Department

After a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Adams, Massachusetts is holding an in-person holiday tree lighting this month.

The lighting ceremony will take place at Monument Square the night before Thanksgiving.

Director of Tourism and Community Events Suzy Helme explained the background for the two trees donated to the city for this year’s holiday season.

“The tree by the monument was donated by Mark and Ruth Miller," she told WAMC. "They donated it in loving memory of their son Scott, their parents, and Mark's brother Paul. It was kind of a cool story: They said it was a blue spruce sapling that they had moved from a property in Maine, and brought back to North Adams with them 30 years ago, and it grew into this gorgeous tree that we have up by the monument this year. The other tree was donated by Hope and Shaun Bussiere who are in Adams and this was in recognition of the 20th anniversary of her brother Danny Dix’s death.”

The lighting will be followed by the fire department driving an engine down Main Street distributing gifts to children.

Tags

Newsholiday seasonholiday lightsnorth adams
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More