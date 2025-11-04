Voters in Albany discuss issues important to them as they head to the polls

At the Albany Public Library’s Pine Hills Branch, voters trickled in throughout the morning to cast their votes in the 2025 elections. Residents are choosing a new mayor after Kathy Sheehan opted not to seek a fourth term. Voters are deciding between Democrat Dorcey Applyrs, the chief city auditor who was also a member on the common council, and Republican Rocco Pezzulo, a former restaurant owner who owns a behavioral health firm.

For Jacob Apkarian, a 42-year-old father who came back to live in the city during COVID, one candidate stood out the most.

“I'm voting for Dorcey because I think that she cares about the city,” said Apkarian. “I think that she's going to, you know, take care of the issues that I care about, which is the public schools, kind of reviving the downtown area, which would be great for everybody.”

Applyrs is heavily favored given Albany’s strong Democratic enrollment. Some of her campaign promises include enhancing public safety by bringing back neighborhood foot patrol, implementing a multi-year economic development plan for Albany, and providing more afterschool youth programs. Applyrs has also promised to help revitalize and redevelop Albany amid a $200 million windfall in the state budget allocated to help reimagine downtown. This was on Mark Ustin’s mind as he exited the library Tuesday.

“The fact that Albany is standing on this precipice of really serious redevelopment, there is money flowing into Albany like we have not seen in a very long time,” said Ustin. “And I think we need to make sure we have the right people there to make the right determinations about how to spend that money and what Albany should be in the future.”

Resident and mother Marina Marcon-O’Malley, says she is picking a mayor who will focus on all of Albany, not just select areas.

“I'm voting today because I believe that it is every person's, every citizen's responsibility to vote,” said Marcon O’Malley. “But also, because in the city of Albany, we have made some progress, but I believe that we still need to make more progress around affordable housing, safety issue and community investment, in particular, in all the neighborhoods in the city of Albany, and not only a few.”

Albany voters also had national issues on their minds. For 56-year-old Michael Yanonne, mental health resources are paramount as funding remains in limbo for social safety nets, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. He says such federal cuts can strain local residents.

“Hopefully the elected officials address mental health and in the Capital District and able to address how the mental mentally ill can relate to the community,” said Yanonne. “Which I think is very vital, is also able to have since the situation about food stamps has risen.”