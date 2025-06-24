With a competitive mayoral primary, election officials report Albany has seen high turnout in early voting

While primary turnout is often disappointing, high early vote totals point to strong interest in Albany’s mayoral race.

Given Albany’s heavy Democratic enrollment, public consensus says that the winner of the mayoral primary is very likely to become the city’s next leader.

And with a competitive four-way race, early voters turned out in droves. Albany County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Alison McLean Lane said “We have had a total of 3,178 early voting in person and early voting by affidavit in person, and a total of absentee slash early vote by mail received for the city of Albany Primary is 1,226. This well exceeds, of course, these numbers. They well exceed last year's early in-person voting. And we did not have early vote by mail, of course, but it's exciting. We are thrilled by the turnout.”

The race features Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, and tech businessman Dan Cerutti, all hoping to succeed third-term Democrat Kathy Sheehan. With Applyrs running for the corner office, there is also a three-way Democratic primary for the citywide auditor post, featuring Sheehan’s Chief of Staff David Galin, Albany County Legislator Sam Fein, and former Common Councilor John Rosenzweig. Five common council positions are also on the ballot for seats in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 13th wards.

On Tuesday, residents went to the polls for regular voting. Dan Cerutti cast his vote at Bethany Reformed Church on New Scotland Avenue. "As you know I've been at this for two and a half years. The first year was research. That was what connected me with the city. So I feel good, we're confident. We think people are gonna come out because the people of Albany want change,” Cerutti said.

The race is expected to be close. In the 2021 primary, 6,886 votes were cast. Incumbent Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan received 4,316, while challenger Valerie Faust garnered 2,324. Sheehan went on to win the November election.

Sheehan's vote total was the lowest of her three primary victories — in 2017, she received 6,650 votes, down from 7,468 votes in 2013.

Elections Commissioner McLean Lane notes that the board of elections has made contingency plans in case of power loss amid extreme heat blanketing the region Tuesday. Should your polling place be affected by a brownout, you will be instructed where to cast your vote.

“We want to encourage everyone, regardless of the heat, if you have not had an opportunity to vote, please do,” said McLean Lane.

Polls are open until 9 p.m.