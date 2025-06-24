© 2025
With a competitive mayoral primary, election officials report Albany has seen high turnout in early voting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
Dan Cerutti prepares to feed his ballot into a voting machine at Bethany Reformed Church in Albany.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Dan Cerutti prepares to feed his ballot into a voting machine at Bethany Reformed Church in Albany.

While primary turnout is often disappointing, high early vote totals point to strong interest in Albany’s mayoral race.  

Given Albany’s heavy Democratic enrollment, public consensus says that the winner of the mayoral primary is very likely to become the city’s next leader.

And with a competitive four-way race, early voters turned out in droves. Albany County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Alison McLean Lane said “We have had a total of 3,178 early voting in person and early voting by affidavit in person, and a total of absentee slash early vote by mail received for the city of Albany Primary is 1,226. This well exceeds, of course, these numbers. They well exceed last year's early in-person voting. And we did not have early vote by mail, of course, but it's exciting. We are thrilled by the turnout.”

The race features Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, and tech businessman Dan Cerutti, all hoping to succeed third-term Democrat Kathy Sheehan. With Applyrs running for the corner office, there is also a three-way Democratic primary for the citywide auditor post, featuring Sheehan’s Chief of Staff David Galin, Albany County Legislator Sam Fein, and former Common Councilor John Rosenzweig. Five common council positions are also on the ballot for seats in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 13th wards.

On Tuesday, residents went to the polls for regular voting. Dan Cerutti cast his vote at Bethany Reformed Church on New Scotland Avenue. "As you know I've been at this for two and a half years. The first year was research. That was what connected me with the city. So I feel good, we're confident. We think people are gonna come out because the people of Albany want change,” Cerutti said. 

The race is expected to be close. In the 2021 primary, 6,886 votes were cast. Incumbent Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan received 4,316, while challenger Valerie Faust garnered 2,324. Sheehan went on to win the November election.

Sheehan's vote total was the lowest of her three primary victories — in 2017, she received 6,650 votes, down from 7,468 votes in 2013.

Elections Commissioner McLean Lane notes that the board of elections has made contingency plans in case of power loss amid extreme heat blanketing the region Tuesday. Should your polling place be affected by a brownout, you will be instructed where to cast your vote.

 “We want to encourage everyone, regardless of the heat, if you have not had an opportunity to vote, please do,” said McLean Lane. 

Polls are open until 9 p.m.
2025 Democratic primary, early voting, Albany mayoral race, Dan Cerutti, Bethany Church, Alison McLean Lane
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
