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WAMC’s Annie Bennett spoke to Elliot Williams about the recent resignations at the Department of Justice and what this means for the future of Congress. Plus, do political campaigns still matter?
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Voter integrity has been a major topic of discussion this election cycle. WAMC'S David Guistina discussed election protection with Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause New York, and Erica Smitka, executive director of the League of Women Voters of New York.
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Vermont is awaiting a ruling regarding its challenge of a federal Department of Justice demand that it share voter information
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Bernie Sanders of Vermont says Tuesday night's progressive Democratic victory in Michigan shows that voters want the agenda he has promoted for years.
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Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says he'll make a reelection decision by the beginning of next year and criticized the other candidates who've entered the race.
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Vermont’s secretary of state and attorney general issued a joint statement today responding to claims President Donald Trump made Thursday night regarding election integrity
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The petition calls for a referendum on ranked choice voting in City of Albany elections. It now heads to the Albany Common Council.
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The Republican primary in New York's 21st Congressional District is shaping up to reflect the tension within the party — political outsider Anthony Constantino is facing establishment State Assemblyman Robert Smullen.
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Robert Smullen and Anthony Constantino have been trading barbs in a vicious Republican primary campaign in New York's 21st Congressional District.
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To secure the Democratic line in the New York 21st Congressional District race on the November ballot, Blake Gendebien needs to defeat Lake Placid businessman Stuart Amoriell in the June 23 primary.