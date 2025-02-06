Albany mayoral candidates appear before Working Families Party

Three of the six declared candidates for Albany mayor gathered for a New York Working Families Party forum Tuesday.

The mayoral election is ramping up ahead of June’s Democratic primary with Mayor Kathy Sheehan not running for a fourth four-year term.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin and Common Council President Corey Ellis had plenty in common at the Washington Avenue branch of the Albany Public Library.

They discussed their individual approaches to public safety, emphasizing community engagement while calling for a more intense focus on addressing mental health and substance abuse issues. Each argued they were uniquely qualified to lead the city.

"I believe in this city, and I'm committed to its future. I am the best candidate for so many reasons, but one battle tested. I have never run from a fight," said Applyrs.

"What kind of Albany Are you looking for? And if you want to get it, then you need to support me as mayor for the city of Albany," McLaughlin said.

"I know we're standing up here and we're running for mayor, but we're going to have to bring all our partners from the county and the state to make sure no one's left behind with this federal administration that we're going to have to deal with," said Ellis.

The three candidates emphasized collective, inclusive, and responsive leadership. They highlighted the need for strategic investments in affordable housing, addressing vacant buildings, support for small businesses and ensuring that diverse community voices are heard.

The issue of inclusion and challenges faced by marginalized communities took center stage.

Candidates were questioned about disproportionate violence and discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and asked how law enforcement can be trained to protect them without perpetuating harm. McLaughlin, a former Albany Common Council president, answered first.

"As we go forward in having these conversations, everybody has to be in the room when decisions are made, when police officers are trained, you need to bring in people from the LGBTQ+ community to be a part of the training. Let them train the officers and what is to be expected throughout the community."

Ellis agreed. "Bring them in the room, especially our LGBTQ+ residents in the city of Albany, we need to bring them into the room."

Applyrs noted that the transgender community is hurting the most. "Higher rates of suicide, higher rates of murder, and so we need to ensure that we have an educated workforce who understands the dynamics impacting our LGBTQ+ community."

Candidates were asked about their own efforts and intentions to make the city's burgeoning Muslim community feel less marginalized and combat Islamophobia. Applyrs says that community is "resourceful" but "untapped."

“Everyone should feel safe in our city, regardless of who you pray to, your skin color, which zip code you reside in. We have a responsibility as city government to ensure the safety of every resident in this great city. I wish I could say that I have a concrete plan, but what I can commit to as mayor and even now as a current elected official in this city is to continue our my talks with members of our Muslim community to develop a plan that works for them,” said Applyrs.

McLaughlin says anyone who drives up and down Central Avenue cannot ignore the economic impact the Muslim community has had on the city.

“There's no way we can ignore a community that is contributing so much and has so much to offer and wants to give back to this community. So as mayor, I would make sure that they were in the building,” said McLaughlin.

Ellis says it's a matter of brotherhood. "I'm human, you're human. But when you hurt, I hurt, because once you get to know folks on that level, that's when you begin to look out for their families, that's when you begin to look out for their kids, and they do vice versa. So that's how you begin to build that momentum of them feeling part of your community," said Ellis.

Without hesitation all three candidates agreed with reparations for the African-American community, and said if elected would appeal to the governor to address the issue.

Mayoral candidate Dan Cerutti tells WAMC he reviewed the local Working Families Party's priorities and a questionnaire they sent him, choosing not to join the forum upon concluding WFP's priorities are "way beyond the core issues in the city of Albany," adding he is comfortable being focused on the Democratic Party nomination.

Candidates Michael Crook and Marlon Anderson also did not participate in the forum.

A New York Working Families Party spokesperson says WFP is conducting interviews this week, the first step in the endorsement process. Announcement of an official endorsement is expected by the end of the month. NYWFP doesn’t intend there to be a WFP primary.